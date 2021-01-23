Centres addressing  healthcare, housing, leave issues of CAPFs: Amit Shah 

GUWAHATI: Reassuring on the Centre’s commitment to resolve the triple issues of healthcare, housing and leave facing the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Union Home Minister Amit Shah today launched the Ayushman CAPF scheme to address the healthcare concerns of the personnel and their families.

Speaking at the launch programme at Group Centre, CRPF, at 9th Mile here, Shah reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure that the problems of the security personnel are addressed so that they can perform their duties without any tensions.

He said during his meeting with CAPF personnel after assuming office, three problems facing them had come to the fore.

To address the healthcare concerns, the Ayushman CAPF scheme has been rolled out, which will cover all CAPF personnel and their families by May 1, he said.

The problem of inadequate housing is also being resolved with over 25,000 dwelling units being constructed, he added.

On the third issue of less numbers of days as leave being available, Shah said recruitment has been expedited and the government is coming up with a policy to ensure minimum 100 days of annual leave for every jawans.

He said, “The ‘satisfaction ratio’ at present is 36%. Our target is to increase it to at least 55% by 2022.”

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the extending of benefits to CAPF personnel and their families under the scheme will boost their morale further.

Assam Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his speech, said Ayushman Bharat has already brought smiles to the economically weaker section of society and bringing the CAPF personnel and their families under its fold with further ease difficulties of the people.

Union MoS (Home) Nityananda Rai, and CEO, National Health Authority, Dr Indu Bhushan, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

An MoU between National Health Authority and Ministry of Home Affairs was signed on the occasion.

e-health cards were also ceremonially distributed to heads and select jawans of the CAPFs, while Bhudhaswari Devi, mother of CRPF Mahila constable Namita Devi, received the first e-health card on behalf of the families of the CAPF personnel.

The Home minister also e-inaugurated Sashastra Seema Bal’s 168 Type II quarters, 10 bedded hospitals, and an administrative building situated at different locations across Assam.