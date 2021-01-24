6 charged under NSA over illicit liquor trade in Bhopal

Bhopal : In the wake of a hooch tragedy in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, authorities have cracked the whip against those involved in illegal liquor trade in Bhopal and booked six persons under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

The action by District Magistrate (DM) Avinash Lavania came under Sections 34 (1) and (2) of the Excise Act, 1915, after police seized illegal liquor from these persons.

Meanwhile, the Bhopal District Collector has also issued strict instructions to curb the sale of illicit liquor in the district.

THe DM said Excise and Police Departments were acting tough and had registered 127 cases under the Excise Act so far and seized 1,308 litres of liquor, 52,000 kg of Mahua fruit used for preparation of illicit brew and two vehicles. (IANS)