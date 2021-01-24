AAP condemns North MCD’s proposal to increase councillor funds

New Delhi : Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday condemned the North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s proposal to hike development funds for municipal councillors in the next financial year.

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj citing a copy of north civic body’s budget proposal for 2021-2022, said the civic agency has proposed to increase funds for municipal councillors from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore.

Addressing a press conference, Bhardwaj said, “On one hand, BJP-ruled civic authorities in Delhi say they do not have funds even to release monthly wages for employees and sanitation staff, on the other side, they are increasing municipal councillors’ funds at this level. AAP wants to appeal to BJP’s central leadership not to allow such practices in MCDs.”

He stated that the employees of all three civic authorities have been in protest against their pending dues which has resulted in filthy conditions with garbage piled up across the city. “It is on record that North civic bodies have not cleared dues of doctors, nurses, sanitation staff, school teachers and of other employees for past five years but they seem in a hurry to increase councillors’ funds,” the AAP spokesperson said.

Bhardwaj also questioned the civic authorities’ proposal to set up kiosks and nurseries in parks located under their jurisdiction. Citing North MCD’s budget copy, Bhardwaj said, “North MCD has proposed to allow private parties to set up eateries and other activities in parks and it says that municipal councillors will be the final authority to decide. By doing this, BJP-ruled MCDs will give a free hand to private parties to encroach in parks.”

The face-off between AAP and BJP on MCD funds has been a long running issue. AAP demanded that the BJP should immediately disclose why they have not taken any initiative to get MCD dues from DDA which owes around Rs 2,000 crore. (IANS)