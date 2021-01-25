BJP to bridge gulf within

SHILLONG, Jan 24: The state BJP parliamentary party is all set to discuss and iron out differences with state party leaders on the issue of graft.

State BJP president Ernest Mawrie and a party team had recently met Union Minister of State (Home) GK Reddy in New Delhi and discussed the issue of the Inner-Line Permit and the alleged corruption in the autonomous district councils.

A BJP delegation led by Mawrie had submitted RTI findings on the alleged misappropriation of funds under special assistance grant in Garo Hills Autonomous District Council and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council.

This was after the BJP legislators had decided in the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance coordination committee to wait for the five-year audit report of the council ordered by the state government.

Sanbor Shullai, one of the two BJP legislators representing the South Shillong assembly constituency said that the parliamentary party will discuss the issue with all the state BJP leaders after Republic Day.

“The date and time has not been fixed,” the party legislator said, refusing to disclose anything more.

Indicating differences with the party leaders, the two BJP legislators had earlier said they resented the party leaders’ decision to bypass them and discuss the issues with Reddy.

Shullai and AL Hek, the other BJP legislator, said they came to know about the meeting with Reddy from newspaper reports.

The MLAs said issues should first be brought to the notice of the coordination committee.