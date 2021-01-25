UDP asks Centre to come clean about ILP demand

SHILLONG, Jan 24: The United Democratic Party (UDP) has asked the Centre to make its intention clear on the demand for implementation of ILP in Meghalaya.

“The Centre should not take this lightly anymore. All 60 MLAs of the state, irrespective of party affiliations, have placed their demand for ILP before the Centre and it should take cognizance of the matter and come out lean on their intention,” UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh told The Shillong Times on Sunday.

The UDP leader said that elected leaders of the state and pressure groups had felt that the Union Home Minister’s visit to the state capital was a golden opportunity for them to apprise him of the matter, but what happened on Saturday was a big let-down.

“The Union Home Minister visited the city for some other purposes but it does not mean that the state government or the opposition or pressure groups should just keep quiet on the ILP issue,” he said, while arguing that discussions have to continue and the state government should continue to pursue this matter aggressively and relentlessly.

“Let the Centre make its intentions clear so that people of the state are not left in the dark,” he added.