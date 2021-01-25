Experts want Bairstow in team for India

LONDON, Jan 24: Former England captain Naseer Hussain believes the selectors have made a mistake by deciding to rest Jonny Bairstow for the first two Tests of the four-match series against India, starting February 5 in Chennai.

Hussain has called on the England selectors to “rethink” their decision after Bairstow scored 47 and 35 not out in England’s win over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle last week.

The decision to rest Bairstow is part of England and Wales Cricket Board’s player management policy, which stresses on giving adequate rest to every English cricketer in a packed calendar year, which includes 17 Tests and the ICC T20 World Cup.

The 52-year-old former batsman said the national selectors also owe an answer to English fans by not picking the best side against an in-form Indian team, high on confidence after its incredible 2-1 series win in Australia.

Another former England skipper Kevin Pietersen said that it will be disrespectful to the host team if visiting team does not put on field its best XI in the marquee series against India.

Not only Bairstow but all-rounder Sam Curran and pacer Mark Wood have also been left out of the squad for the series against India. (PTI)