National Nuggets

PM salutes ‘nation’s daughters’

New Delhi, Jan 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday saluted the ‘daughters of the nation’ on the occasion of the National Girl Child Day and praised all those working towards the empowerment of the girl child and ensure them a life of dignity and opportunity. In a series of tweets, Modi said: “On the National Girl Child Day, we salute our #DeshKiBeti and their accomplishments in various fields. The central government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity.” “Today is also the day to specially appreciate all those working towards empowering the girl child and ensuring she leads a life of dignity and opportunity.” (IANS)

145 more birds found dead across Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 24: A total of 145 birds were found dead in various districts of Rajasthan on Sunday, taking the count of such avian deaths recorded in the state to 6,595. The 145 birds include, 112 crows, five peacocks, 11 pigeons and 17 other birds, an official report said. So far, bird flu has been confirmed in 67 samples from 17 districts. (PTI)

Tourists react as tiger walks along their vehicle

Jaipur, Jan 24: A video has gone viral of a tiger climbing over the wall at Rajasthan’s Ranthambore National Park and walking silently on the road, as tourists seated in their vehicle gaze on in excitement and fear. The incident, as per wildlife officials, was reported on Thursday. While some of the tourists were panic-stricken, others were seen screaming in excitement as they clicked the big cat right right in front of them. The vehicle was parked in close proximity to the wall nearly 7 feet high, which prevented the big cat, as well as the people, from seeing what was on the other side. When the tiger scaled the wall all of a sudden, the people were left in a shock. (IANS)

Man held with tiger skin

Dhamtari, Jan 24: A 28-year-old man was arrested from Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday for trying to sell a tiger’s skin, police said. “Acting on a tip-off, Jairam Kavde, a native of neighbouring Kanker district, was nabbed from Sihawa police station area this morning and the hide was recovered from his possession,” said Nitish Thakur, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) of Nagri area. The estimated value of the seized tiger skin in the international market is Rs 40 lakh, Thakur added. (PTI)

Youth poses with gun at his mother’s head, arrested

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 24: A youth posing for a selfie, with a pistol pointed at his mother’s head, has been arrested by the Shamli police. The weapon has also been seized from the youth, identified as Deepak Kumar, 20. The cyber cell of the police traced the youth from the Sunheti village under Kairana police station in Uttar Pradesh. Kumar had uploaded the picture on social media. Superintendent of Police, Shamli, Sukirti Madhav, has ordered an inquiry into the matter. (IANS)