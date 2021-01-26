Pursue ILP issue aggressively with Centre: KSU tells govt

SHILLONG, Jan 25: The Khasi Students Union (KSU) has asked the Meghalaya government to be more aggressive while pursuing the issue of inner line permit (ILP) with the Centre.

KSU president, Lambokstarwell Marngar, rued the fact that the students’ union was surprisingly allowed to only submit a memorandum on the issue to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to the city and that no discussion was permitted to take place on the matter.

Terming the “snub” an insult to the people of the state, the KSU chief made it clear that such an attitude would not be accepted and that the Centre must respect the voice and aspirations of the people of the state.

“We will continue to move ahead with our democratic agitation to put pressure on the Union government to implement ILP in the state,” he said.

Marngar further said that the state government should take a clear stand on ILP and pursue the matter more aggressively with the Union government.

Asked if KSU would visit New Delhi to hold talks with the Union Home minister, he said the students’ union would discuss and take a call whether it should go to the national capital or organise democratic protests here.

Shah’s recent visit to the city turned out to be a big disappointment for the state government, pressure groups and the people of the state as he did not discuss the ILP issue with anyone.

However, the Union minister has asked the state government to hold talks on the matter in New Delhi next month.