State bags best electoral practices award; Guv’s heart swells with pride

SHILLONG/TURA/MAWKYRWAT/NONGPOH/JOWAI/NONGSTOIN, Jan 25: As Meghalaya joined the national chorus in observance of 11th National Voters’ Day, Governor Satya Pal Malik utilised the occasion to express pride in the state for being conferred with the Best Electoral Practices Award 2021 by the Election Commission of India for conducting the 2018 Assembly elections. He also hoped that the award would encourage the Election department to strive for better results.

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Meghalaya, has been selected for a special award for IT applications in Elections by the Election Commission of India, in the National Best Electoral Practices Awards 2020.

The award was conferred upon Meghalaya CEO, FR Kharkongor, by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, virtually.

The award was bestowed upon Meghalaya in recognition of the sustained and consistent IT application efforts in electoral activities being made by the CEO’s office in the entire E2E (Enrolment to Elections) process and for leveraging technology for the benefit of all categories of voters.

Speaking on the occasion held at the Raj Bhavan, he expressed happiness over the 2.59 per cent increase in voting percentage and an increase in female voters’ turnout by 3.50 per cent in the last election compared to the previous years.

He also encouraged all the eligible youths of the state to enrol and exercise their rights and partake in keeping the flame of the democracy alive.

The year’s National Voters’ Day was thematised on ‘Making our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed.”

The Governor also lauded the efforts put in by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer along with the District Election Offices in leaving no stones unturned to ensure that the young voters take part in the electoral process.

In her address, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo, echoing Governor Malik’s views, stressed on the need for active participation of the youths in the electoral process.

The Governor gave away prizes to the winners of the various competitions organised by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in collaboration with Meghalaya Model United Nations.

Awards were also presented to best Booth Level Officers (BLOs) while EPIC cards were also distributed to newly enrolled voters.

The Meghalaya Atlas and ELC Anthology were also released on the day.

On the day, the Governor also inaugurated the art and photography exhibition at the Multi-Cultural Hall, Raj Bhavan.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner had flagged off the ‘Wheels of Democracy Cycle Rally’ starting from Meghalaya Bharat Scouts & Guides, Shillong, which culminated at Raj Bhavan, Shillong.

Meanwhile, at the office premises of the deputy commissioner of East Khasi Hills , another programme was organised to observe the occasion, in which Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo was the chief guest.

As part of the programme, EPICs were also distributed to new voters.

On the other hand, National Voters’ Day was celebrated all across Garo Hills in functions organised by various district administrations at different venues of respective districts.

In Tura, West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Ram Singh felicitated two Booth Level Officers (BLOs) on the occasion and also distributed EPICs to newly registered voters at the DRDA hall.

Trenish T Sangma, Headmistress, Asinagre UP School and Clever M Sangma, Headmaster, Chasingre LP School, both appointed as BLOs were felicitated by the deputy commissioner for their dedication and sincerity.

Earlier in the morning, a cycle rally was also held as part of the celebration.

The occasion was celebrated in South West Garo Hills at district headquarters Ampati during which felicitation of newly enrolled young voters and best Booth-level officers (BLOs) took place. A ’10K National Voter’s Day Run’ was also organised as part of the occasion.

Resubelpara in North Garo Hills also observed the 11th National Voters’ Day at the premises of the Deputy Commissioners’ Office.

Marking the foundation of the event, voter’s pledge was administered by the Deputy Commissioner, RP Marak, urging officers and citizens of the district to reaffirm their dedication in upholding the democratic tradition of the country by encouraging free, fair and peaceful elections.

As part of the event, a felicitation programme was held for the youngest voter (both male and female) and people with disabilities. The best performing BLOs for the year 2021 were also awarded.

Baghmara in South Garo Hills also observed the occasion at the DC’s park located in the town where district youth icons and renowned singers Saldorik Dio Sangma and Muz Marak entertained the audience with their heartwarming performances.

Deputy Commissioner in charge of South Garo Hills, MT Sangma, informed that there are 93,667 voters in three constituencies of South Garo Hills.

Earlier in the morning, Voters Day Run was also organised in which many people both young and old participated.

Meanwhile in Mawkyrwat, district headquarters of South West Khasi Hills, and Ranikor Sub-Division and West Khasi Hills, similar programmes were organised to mark the 11th Voters’ Day. Iin West Jaintia HIlls too the occasion was observed in the presence of district officials and Ferdinand Suchiang, international athelete and Tang Soo Do, a Korean martial arts, was invited as a special guest.

Also in Ri Bhoi, a function was held at the District Library Hall, Nongpoh, in which awards were given out to best BLOs while EPICs were also distributed.