72nd Republic Day celebrated across Garo Hills

TURA: The 72nd Republic Day of the country was celebrated all across the five districts of Garo Hills on Tuesday where various public representatives took the Rashtriya Salute in separate functions organized by the respective district administrations at different venues

In Tura, the occasion was celebrated with much pomp and gaiety at P A Sangma stadium, Dakopgre, Tura in West Garo Hills.

Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh unfurled the Tri colour and took the Rashtriya salute while the march past was performed by three platoons of the Meghalaya police led by parade commander Dy SP, MPS, K R Marak. The marching contingent consisted of an all women platoon of the SF Ten led by ABSI Ibandalin Wahlang, all women platoon of the Home Guards led by Nosilchi A Sangma and the police band party.

During the day’s celebration, Lyngdoh also presented certificates of Appreciation for the two best performing Health & Wellness centers of West Garo Hills district. He also felicitated twenty one health workers from the district for their selfless dedication in performing their duties and contribution during the COVID 19 pandemic. The Speaker also gave away prizes to the winners of the cultural programme and tableau presentation.

The occasion was also celebrated in a befitting manner in South West Garo Hills at District headquarters Ampati and all the three C&RD blocks.

During the ceremonial parade to mark the occasion at Ampati Students’ Field, Minister for GAD, etc, Dasakhiatbha Lamare, unfurled the National Flag and took the Rashtriya Salute before the parade by MLP and SF-10 platoons. The highlight of the celebration was the tableau presentation by five departments, including, AH& Veterinary department on Bird Flu, Health department on COVID-19 protocols, PHE on Swachh Bharat Mission (G), DRDA & IBDLP and Fire & Emergency Service and a brief cultural programme by the students and cultural troupes.

On the occasion, appreciation certificates were presented to the frontline workers in recognition of their untiring services during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lt.Yamuna Naik Award to meritorious UBSI Bante S. Sangma, which were handed over to them by the Minister. Best ASHA of the district Brijitha D. Marak and Lower Damalgre VHSNC as the Best VHSNC 2020-21 was also felicitated, while Garobadha PHC received the appreciation certificate for exemplary performance under ABPMJAY and MHIS.

Local MLA, Miani D. Shira, DIG, Western Range, Deputy Commissioner, Ch. Ramakrishna, SP, Rituraj Ravi, all officials of the District Administration, district officials, religious and community leaders, were among others who participated in the celebration.

Resubelpara in North Garo Hills too celebrated the 72nd Republic Day at the Mini Stadium Resubelpara in North Garo Hills district where Brolding Nongsiej, Minister of Water Resources, Home Guard & Civil Defense, took the Rashtriya Salute and unfurled the national tri colour.

Nongsiej in his speech as the chief guest paid homage to the freedom fighters of the country as well as the State’s patriots in the names of U Tirot Sing, U Kiang Nangbah, Pa Togan N Sangma and other unsung heroes who sacrificed their lives for an independent country.

He highlighted the various progressive activities being under taken by the State Government in terms of law and order, economy, education, tourism, health and other infrastructures.

Nongsiej culminated his address by appreciating the health and frontline workers who have worked round the clock fighting Covid 19. Despite the pandemic with efforts of health workers the government has been able to achieve many developments across various sectors, he added. He also appealed to citizens to work together with utmost sincerity towards preserving the integrity and dignity of the country.

On the occasion, awards were given to the top performing CHC and PHC under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana & MHIS to Wageasi PHC and Resubelapra CHC. The (L) Yamuna Naik Award 2019 and 2020 for outstanding performance in SSLC Examination were also given to Nardino Sangma, Ariel Cherik Marak and Santara Rabha.

As part of the Republic Day celebration, 9 departments comprising of PHE, Soil & Water Conservation, DRDA, Health & Family Welfare, DDMA, SSA, Fisheries, Agriculture and Horticulture took part in the tableau presentation in which DRDA won the trophy for highlighting its rural development schemes.

It was C&RD Minister, Hamletson Dohling who took the Rashtriya Salute at Williamnagar in East Garo Hills in a function held at the Rongrenggre Government Higher Secondary School Playground.

Unfurling the National Flag in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, Superintendent of Police, Bruno A Sangma, Additional Deputy Commissioners, government officials and other dignitaries, the C&RD Minister, Hamletson Dohling, took the rashtriya salute of the parade contingent represented by the East Garo Hills District Executive Force of Meghalaya Police led by parade commander Changchang R Marak, Unarmed Branch SI.

The highlights of the celebration included colorful cultural programs and tableau presentations by the Soil and Water Conservation Department on hydroponics, the PHE department on Jal Jeevan Mission, DRDA on PMAY DCIC on PMEGP and Medical department on TB eradication by 2025.

On the day, the minister also gave awards to Bansamgre PHC for being the best performing PHC, the best nutri gardens under Poshan Abhiyan, Rakse N Sangma and Indobiushbirth N Marak for winning gold medals in Pencaksilat, the Indonesian martial arts, the DRDA for the best tableau and Ferrando Memorial Secondary School for the best band display.

The occasion was also celebrated in South Garo Hills District at the District Sports Playground in Baghmara.

Minister of Transport, Urban Affairs, Industries etc Sniawbhalang Dhar took the Rashtriya Salute of two parade contingents comprising of District Enforcement Force and BSF Jawans led by parade Commander Challang G Momin MPS and Joguram G Momin second parade in command at Baghmara.

During the programme, the felicitation of the COVID-19 warriors like Health workers and community leaders are also took place. The award for top performing PHC in South Garo Hills District under the Megha Health Insurance Scheme was presented to Dr Laster D Sangma medical officer in-charge of Nongalbibra PHC for the overall utilization of the scheme.