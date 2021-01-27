Deputy Speaker urged to look into issues concerning Dadenggre

TURA : A local body from Dadenggre in West Garo Hills calling itself the Association for Dadenggre Development (ADD) has submitted a memorandum to Deputy Speaker, Timothy D Shira urging him to look into various issues concerning infrastructural development of the region.

The association among others urged Shira to look into the setting up of a college with Science and Commerce streams in the area as students wishing to pursue the said courses currently have to come to Tura which is expensive. The association also urged Shira to look into the creation of separate sections for students at the Dadenggre Puri Government Higher Secondary School in view of the huge number of students studying there.

With regard to the health front, the association sought the upgradation of the Dadenggre Community Health Centre (CHC) to 100 bedded. According to the association, the health centre at present has only 30 beds which is not enough to cater to the patients from the area.

The association also sought the restoration of the temporary bridge built to replace the Dadenggre Bridge which was swept away during floods in 2014. The temporary bridge was constructed as a subway during the re-construction of the Dadenggre Bridge after the floods. According to the association the temporary bridge had been very helpful to people from villages across the Ringgi River like DAllanggre, Ajigre etc. The association urged Shira to look into the construction of a permanent bridge at the site.

Another issue raised by the association is the setting up of an Indoor Sports Hall in the area. Informing that the area currently does not have a single sports hall for young talents to utilize, the association urged the Deputy Speaker to look into the setting up of the same.