Assam BJP to take people’s views before preparing manifesto

Guwahati, Jan 27: The ruling BJP has embarked on a door-to-door campaign to seek and consider public suggestions and opinions before coming out with its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

“Party members will tour all the districts of Assam in the coming days ahead of the Assembly elections in April to seek the views/suggestions of the people before we prepare the party’s manifesto,” state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass told reporters on Wednesday.

The party has arranged many vehicles for its legislators and members to undertake the tours across both Brahmaputra and Barak valleys in the coming weeks.

“Both MLAs and members of the manifesto committee will go door to door from today and interact with people to know about their problems and the issues to be included in the election manifesto,” Dass said.

He further said that the people’s blessings coupled with the active role of the party have contributed to the government’s achievements over the years.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal claimed that people of Assam are happy with the overall performance of the BJP-led state government in the past four and half years.

“People are happy with the performance of the state government given that all central and state schemes have been successfully implemented. Our aim is to establish Assam among the top formidable states of the country. As such, we have decided to take the views from the electorate so that relevant issues can be taken into account while preparing the poll manifesto,” Sonowal said.

“The party will deliberate later but first we have to know what the people of Assam want as it is the people who are at the forefront of any democracy…we want to take the people along in our election campaign,” he said.