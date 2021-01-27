Rongkhon citizens tell SBI to set up branch in locality

TURA, Jan 27: Senior Citizens of Rongkhon locality in Tura have written to the Assistant General Manager of the SBI in Chandmary urging him to look into the opening of an SBI Branch in the locality.

In their letter of request to the official, the citizens pointed out that they being elderly are facing various hardships while travelling to the bank like lack of transportation, traffic jams including long queues at the bank.

The citizens reminded that Rongkhon being a commercial hub, the setting up of an SBI branch in the area would be beneficial to both the customers and the SBI. According to them, residents of many localities like Chasingre, Ronggandi, Boldorenggre, Upper Rongkhon, Edenbari, Deran gittim, Dura Kantagre, Darechikgre, Akillang gittim, Megonggre etc would visit the bank if a branch were to be set up.

In addition, the citizens pointed out that there are various institutions in the area like B ed college, DIET College, M eD College, Practicing School, Rongkhon School, Don Bosco School, Nursing Training School, Durama College, NEHU Tura Campus, Edenbari Theological College, Bosco Mount Parish and School etc which would all make use of the bank.

Besides, the citizens added that there are many entrepreneurs in the area like arecanut traders, small tea shops, grocery shops, Poultry Farm, Dairy and MePDCL and urged the official to urgently take steps to set up its branch in the area at the earliest.