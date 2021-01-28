2 passengers held in Guwahati airport for flouting Covid norms

GUWAHATI: Two passengers were apprehended at the Guwahati airport for violating Covid-19 protocols, police said on Thursday.

Police said that some passengers after their arrival from Delhi at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here, forcefully came out of the airport complex without the Covid test, after causing obstruction to the officials.

Subsequently, a case was registered at Azara police station under the Disaster Management Act 2005 and two persons — Dinesh Das, 54 and Jayanta Gogoi, 56, were arrested in connection with the incident.

Health officials underscored that if the passengers arriving in Assam couldn’t show their Covid-19 test certificate then they have to undergo thermal screening and swab sample test, except some officials who come to the state for a very short time.