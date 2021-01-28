AASU demands probe into ‘funds misuse’ in Dibrugarh University

GUWAHATI: The All Assam Students Union (AASU), Dibrugarh University (DU) unit has called upon the Assam Governor to institute a high-level investigation into the alleged financial irregularities and misuse of public funds by Dibrugarh University vice-chancellor, Ranjit Tamuli.

The students’ union on Thursday staged an agitation in front of the vice-chancellor’s office on the campus of Dibrugarh University, holding placards and banners.

A section of union members were even reported to have stormed into the VC’s office.

“We have submitted a memorandum against the financial irregularities and mismanagement of public funds in Dibrugarh University but no inquiry has been initiated till date. We demand a high-level committee be constituted to investigate the matter,” David Hazarika, central executive member of AASU, said.

The students union alleged that the vice-chancellor had submitted forged invoices to withdraw public funds.

The union further alleged that the vice-chancellor had purchased a luxury car during the pandemic, violating the government order, dated April 29, 2020, which had banned the purchase of any kind of vehicles, except ambulances and vehicles required for police duty.

The Dibrugarh University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) had also urged the Assam Governor-cum-chancellor of the university recently to institute a high-level probe into the alleged financial irregularities and misuse of public funds in the university.