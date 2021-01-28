Apply for mining lease: Tynsong urges stakeholders

SHILLONG, Jan 27: Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong today asked miners to apply for mining lease, saying that since 2019 post the Supreme Court order, the Mining and Geology Department has conducted several workshops in the coal-rich East Jaintia Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Garo Hills districts.

“Now it is up to the stakeholders to apply for the lease and complete the formalities as prescribed under the MMDR Act,” he said.

To a query that scientific mining of coal would entail heavy expenses, Tynsong reasoned: “Can you tell me which business is not expensive. When you deal with coal business it is expensive. The miners know that once they get the mining lease it is permanent till the deposit of coal is exhausted.”

The Supreme Court had in July, 2019 paved the way for operationalising coal mines in Meghalaya under the relevant statutory framework of the MMDR Act, 1957 for the first time since the imposition of the mining ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal in 2014.

The Supreme Court had lifted the ban on coal mining subject to compliance with the provisions of the MMDR Act, 1957 and the Mineral Concession Rules, 1960.