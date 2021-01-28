Rymbai tragedy hurting MDA govt

SHILLONG, Jan 27: The death of six labourers in an East Jaintia Hills coal pit appears to have started to hurt Conrad K. Sangma’s MDA government that had been denying illegal coal mining and transportation since taking over the reins in Meghalaya.

The coalition government has also been trashing demands for a proper probe into the illegal activities. But the death of the six labourers – more than two years after at least 16 miners drowned in another East Jaintia Hills coal pit – has provided ammunition for the opposition to turn on the heat.

The Opposition Congress aside, coalition partners have started questioning the government.

Backed by Cabinet Minister AL Hek, the Bharatiya Janata Party has gone all out in demanding a probe into the illegal coal mining and transportation after the mishap in Rymbai Elaka.

The United Democratic Party (UDP), a major constituent of the alliance, too has asked the government to crack down on illegal activities. “We are not keeping quiet on frequent allegations about coal mining,” former Deputy Chief Minister and UDP’s chief advisor Bindo M. Lanong said on Wednesday.

“There has to be an effective investigation into this incident to find out who is involved,” Lanong said, adding that recent incidents point to shady operations going on in the state.

“The government must ensure such incidents do not recur. We have expressed our concern and may write to or meet the Chief Minister in this regard,” he said.

Lanong said he was not aware of reports on the possibility of UDP legislator and Minister Kyrmen Shylla’s brother being involved in illegal coal mining. But he admitted the mining and transportation issue often puts the MDA government on the backfoot.

The National Green Tribunal committee has also come down heavily on the state government for its handling of the illegal coal mining and transportation issue.

The issue had come to the fore in 2018 after activist Agnes Kharshiing and her colleague were assaulted by a mob in East Jaintia Hills district while they were taking pictures of illegal coal transportation. Global attention was drawn to the issue in December that year after the drowning of 16 miners in a rat-hole mine at Ksan in the district.