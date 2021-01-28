SHILLONG, Jan 27: United Democratic Party (UDP) chief adviser and former deputy chief minister, Bindo M Lanong has asked the Meghalaya government to “stop behaving like a younger brother of Assam” while asking the neighbouring state to “stop behaving like an elder brother.”

“Assam functions under the Constitution and we also function under the Constitution …and they (Assam) must stop illegal incursions in many parts of the state, including Jaintia Hills and Ri Bhoi district,” Lanong said.

“We are observing, and if necessary, we are going to take it up very seriously. We warn the government of Assam not to encroach everywhere,” he said, adding that Assam has “even constructed their infrastructure right in the gateway of Meghalaya.”

The UDP leader further asked the state government to immediately deploy more police forces on the inter-state border “not to fight with Assam but to give a sense of relief to the people and to see that such encroachment does not take place.”

According to Lanong, the party is in touch with the CM and he has been asked to hold talks with Assam even as the latter has not given any specific date for the discussions.

“This is not the way…and we are going to put more pressure on the government …and if Assam continues to behave like it has no respect for law, we will have to take note of it and react in a democratic way,” he asserted.

Recalling that the Justice YV Chandrachud Commission had submitted its report in 1987 without any recommendation and suggestion, Lanong blamed the Congress for the long-pending boundary dispute.

“Congress, for most of the time, ruled at the Centre, in Assam and even in Meghalaya, but did not follow up on the matter. Hundred percent, it is the fault of the Congress,” he said.