‘Need report on deaths to declare compensation’

SHILLONG, Jan 27: Compensation for the six labourers who lost their lives in a coal pit in the Rymbai Elaka of East Jaintia Hills remains a far cry as of now with the state department of disaster management still awaiting the report on the incident from the district head.

“As of now we are yet to declare anything on compensation as we have to learn clearly what happened there. Until and unless we have the report from the district head on the kind of accident, we cannot declare anything,” state disaster management minister, Kyrmen Shylla said on Wednesday.

Stating that certain norms have to be followed for compensation to be announced, Shylla said, “We have not seen the report from the police, and until and unless we have the official report, we cannot say anything”.

The disaster management minister further said that the purpose of the labourers working in the pit was yet to be known and that things were sketchy as of now.

“Though it seems they were trying to take out coal from the pit, there was no coal there in that particular mine. May be it (the purpose of the miners being there) is for coal, limestone or anything… but I want to hear from the district head. So let them submit a correct report first on the accident,” Shylla said. Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui had earlier informed that prima facie, the case appeared to be an accident as the crane used by the miners had collapsed.

Rymbui had admitted that it was the second coal mine related accident in the district in little more than two years.

The minister further asserted that it was the duty of the government to prevent illegality which would not be ruled out (in this case).

“But such incidents are eye openers and the state government needs to monitor more to prevent illegal mining and loss of lives,” he said.