BSF distributes various items to border people

SHILLONG: In its effort to serve our border residing population and to inculcate sense of security among them, Frontier Headquarter, BSF Meghalaya organized civic action programme at border area of BOP Harai in East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya on Thursday in border villages Harai, Hungaria, Barsora, Laijuri, Lailong, Kuliang, Umkiang and Rattachera in the area of 97 Battalion of the BSF.

The programme was inaugurated by Hardeep Singh, Inspector General, Frontier Headquarters, Meghalaya in the presence of Subhash Chandra, Sector Deputy Inspector General, Jowai.

During the programme various sports, stationary, medicines and electronic appliances worth Rs. 8,50,000 were distributed to border area people on Indo Bangladesh border. About 500 civilians joined this programme and expressed their happiness and gratitude on friendly gesture demonstrated by Border Security Force.

U K Nayal, DIG (PRO) BSF Meghalaya assured to continue such efforts in future also.