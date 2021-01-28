Drink & drug risk is lower among optimistic pupils

Teenagers with happy childhood memories are likely to drink less, take fewer drugs and enjoy learning,

according to research published in the peer-reviewed journal Addiction Research & Theory.

The findings, based on data from nearly 2,000 US high school students, show a link between how pupils feel about the past, present and future and their classroom behavior. This in turn influences their grades and risk of substance misuse, according to the study.

The authors say action is needed now because Covid-19 has left many teenagers struggling with online study, suffering mentally and turning to drink and drugs. They are calling on teachers and parents to help students develop more positive mindsets and become motivated to learn so they are less likely to binge drink or do drugs.

“School often seems a source of stress and anxiety to students. This puts them at greater risk of not participating in lessons, getting lower grades and of substance misuse,” says John Mark Froiland from Purdue University in Indiana, US. (ANI)