Grade-IV employees’ body takes up pending arrear issue with CM

TURA: The All Garo Hills Grade-IV Government Employees’ Association (AGHG-IVGEA) has once again submitted a second reminder of its memorandum with regard to the demand for the release of pending arrears to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

The submission of the reminder comes following an executive meeting of the association on January 16 at Dakopgre in Tura where the issue of non-release of 30% arrear of the Fifth Meghalaya Pay Commission by the government was discussed at length. Earlier, the first reminder of the memorandum was submitted by the association on December 10 last year.

“We are submitting a second reminder pertaining to the previous representation as there was no response from the government on our demand. We hope that this will bring positive response from your end and we request your immediate action in this regard,” the association said.