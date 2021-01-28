2 killed after gunmen open fire in Karbi Anglong village

GUWAHATI: Unidentified gunmen opened indiscriminate fire in a village in Karbi Anglong late Wednesday night, killing two persons, including an elderly woman, and injuring one, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Kharnaidisa near Dhansiri on a day when the villagers celebrated Busu Dima, a post-harvest festival.

Karbi Anglong superintendent of police, Debajit Deori told The Shilong Times over phone that Amit Nunisa (42) and Alota Maibongsa (60) died in the firing by the unidentified gunmen which took place around 11.30pm.

“Another person Ashit Phonglosa, 25, sustained a minor injury on his right hand and was admitted to Diphu Medical College and Hospital for treatment,” Deori said.

“An investigation has been initiated to nab those behind the firing,” he said.

While some suspect militant outfit, Dimasa National Liberation Army to be behind the incident, the police official said generally militant outfits in the state do not indulge in such violence, that too against civilians, during a festival.

“But things will be clear once the investigation is over,” he said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal has condemned the killings of innocent civilians and directed the state director general of police to take measures to trace the perpetrators of the incident and take action against them.