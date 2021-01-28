HM slams BJP over resignation demand

SHILLONG, Jan 27: Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui has slammed the BJP for demanding his resignation over the death of six people in East Jaintia Hills.

“I am not a coward. War people never shy away from responsibilities and challenges. It is our duty to overcome all the challenges and I take this criticism in a positive manner,” the Home Minister said on Wednesday.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Rymbui demanded that the saffron party should ensure that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tenders his resignation over the death of six people in a dynamite blast at a railway crusher site in his constituency.

“The BJP being a national party should not focus only on Meghalaya. Before pointing fingers at others they should see what is happening in their party,” Rymbui added.

Making it clear that there was no question of resignation, Rymbui said, “I hold this portfolio because it is a responsibility given to me by the chief minister.”

“If there are any shortcomings I will try to improve. I will perform my duties to the best of my ability,” the Home minister asserted.

Tynsong defends Rymbui

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Wednesday questioned the demand for Rymbui’s resignation, saying that said that the law will take its own course.

“I really don’t know why the Home Minister is being asked to step down. Is Bah Rymbui responsible for illegal activity? Are you trying to say the Home Minister is responsible for any illegal activity,” he questioned.

Reminded that Mukul Sangma had once stepped down from the post of

Home Minister owning moral responsibility for the loss of lives during the agitation against relocation of the MBoSE office, Tynsong said, “Don’t compare these two cases. In the earlier incident the police had fired the shots.”

CBI probe based on issues

Tynsong also evaded a direct response on the demand for a CBI or a high-level probe into the death of six labourers in Rymbai, saying that CBI inquiry is based on “issues” and there are occasions where the central probe agency has stepped in even without a request from the state government.

Asserting that the state government is against illegal activities, Tynsong said, “For even a small issue there is a demand for a CBI probe. We need to understand that a CBI inquiry depends on the issue.”

Referring to the death of the six labourers in Rymbai, he said, “An FIR has been filed and some arrests have been made”.

“From the government side I would like to reassure the people of the state that MDA is committed to make sure illegal activities are not allowed at any point of time,” he said.

Reminded that the recent incident at Rymbai Elaka was clear evidence of illegal mining, Tynsong said, “We are against any illegal activity, be it illegal coal mining, transportation or smuggling”.

If any illegality happens law takes its own course, he added.