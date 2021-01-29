Distributors, exhibitors happy as MHA allows increase in theatre occupancy

Film exhibitors and cinema hall owners have welcomed the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to increase the capacity of theatres and described the move as “a big shot in the arm” for the film industry that will help the entertainment sector get back on its feet.

The MHA on Wednesday allowed cinema halls and theatres to operate with more people in fresh COVID-19 reopening guidelines, to be effective from February 1.

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures, said they are thankful to both the MHA and Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for relaxing the capacity cap in theatres. “It is an extremely positive move and a big shot in the arm of the film entertainment sector. This has come in a timely fashion a lot of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films are being lined up for release in February. This move will help a lot of these films,” Gianchandani of PVR Pictures, the largest theatre chain in India, told PTI.

According to the senior executive, the decision will also encourage Hindi film producers to release their films.

“It will encourage a lot Hindi producers who are ready with their films and for whom 50 per cent capacity was becoming a deterrent and this relaxation of capacity cap,” Gianchandani said.

Post lockdown, the Centre had allowed reopening of theatres and multiplexes in several regions, including Delhi, parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat on October 15, 2020 with 50 per cent occupancy, functioning with stringent dos and don’ts, keeping in view the new normal.

Theatres in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh opened in November, whereas cinema halls in Tamil Nadu and Kerala resumed operation in early January.

So far only a handful of Hindi films, including Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Shakeela, Madam Chief Minister, and Indoo Ki Jawani have released in theatres.

Big-ticket Hindi movies with A-listers like 83, Sooryavanshi, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shamshera, Brahmastra, Prithviraj and Laal Singh Chaddha are still awaiting a release date. Both Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai, starring Salman Khan, and John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2 are scheduled for an Eid release.

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey will release on Diwali, while Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan will arrive in theatres on October 15 on Dussehra holiday. Leading distributor Akshaye Rathi, who owns eight theatres in Maharashtra, is hopeful that the increased capacity would translate into release of the much-awaited tentpole movies.

The current box office environment, thanks to the recent success of south films like Master and Krack, is also conducive to release Hindi films, he added. “Cinemas thrive when tentpole films release. (PTI)