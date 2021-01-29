Maha tops in delivering justice: Report

New Delhi, Jan 28: Maharashtra has topped the list of states in delivering justice to people followed by Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Punjab and Kerala in the year 2000, according to a report by Tata Trusts.

Among the small states (where the population is less than one crore each), Tripura has topped the list followed by Sikkim and Goa, it said.

The second edition of the India Justice Report is based on publicly available data of different government entities on the four pillars of justice delivery — police, judiciary, prisons and legal aid.

The report said that women comprise only 29 per cent of judges in India and on average, the share of women judges in the High Courts increased marginally from 11 per cent to 13 per cent, while in subordinate courts it increased from 28 per cent to 30 per cent. (PTI)