Meghalaya Nuggets

BSF donates to border-dwellers

SHILLONG, Jan 28: The BSF, continuing with its civic action programmes along the border areas, on Thursday distributed various items of use among the locals at border areas of Harai border outpost in East Jaintia Hills. According to a statement, during the programme, the BSF distributed various sports and stationery items, medicines, and electronic appliances worth Rs 8,50,000 among the locals at Harai, Hungaria, Barsora, Laijuri, Lailong, Kuliang, Umkiang and Rattachera villages. The programme was attended by around 500 locals, the statement added.

Grade-IV staff want dues released

TURA, Jan 28: The All Garo Hills Grade-IV Government Employees’ Association (AGHG-IVGEA) has submitted a second reminder of its memorandum, pertaining to the release of pending arrears, to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. The submission of the reminder comes following an executive meeting of the association on January 16 at Dakopgre in Tura where the issue of non-release of 30 per cent arrear of the Fifth Meghalaya Pay Commission by the government was discussed at length. Earlier, the first reminder of the memorandum was submitted by the association on December 10, 2020. “We are submitting a second reminder pertaining to the previous representation as there was no response from the government on our demand. We hope that this will bring positive response from your end and we request your immediate action in this regard,” the association said in its reminder.

Dohling for upgrade of institute

Nongpoh, Jan 28: C&RD Minister, Hamletson Dohling has said that it is high time that Conservation Training Institute (CTI) Byrnihat be upgraded to the directorate-level so as to enhance its work. Dohling was speaking as the chief guest at a passing-out ceremony of the trainees who had undergone the 11-month field assistant training course for field functionaries in the rank of Soil and Water Demonstrator (Jr.1) for 2019-2020. During the programme, he also congratulated the trainees for successfully completing the training. The ceremony was also attended by Director of Soil & Water Conservation LN Marak, Additional Director of Soil & Water Conservation D Shallam, Joint Director CTI Byrnihat S Pohsnem, among others.