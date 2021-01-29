Ranikor MLA launches five devp projects

MAWKYRWAT, Jan 28: Ranikor MLA Pius Marwein, on Wednesday, inaugurated the much-awaited ‘BSF Gate Bypass road’ besides four other projects under the Special Central Assistance (Border Area Development Programme) implemented by the Border Areas Development department.

The ‘BSF Gate Bypass road’ connects villages along the Indo-Bangla border with Ranikor area in South West Khasi Hills.

The projects which were inaugurated include metalling and blacktopping of the link road from Kewri to Largao village (also called the ‘BSF Gate Bye-Pass road’) at a cost of Rs 41 lakh; construction of RCC footbridge at Mawhati village for Rs 5.24 lakh; Upper Primary School Building at Panchering-B village worth Rs 10 lakh constructed under Development of Model Village, SCA (BADP) 2019-20; and metalling and blacktopping work of the roads from BAD Road to Koraigora village and road from Koraigora to Bolabeta village worth Rs 12 lakh and Rs 10 lakh respectively.

Elucidating the importance of the link road from Kewri to Largao village, the MLA informed pressmen here that the said road will act as a bypass for the BSF Gate as the security forces close the gate at 8 pm every night.

“This road is just 800 metres long, but it is one of the most important roads in my Constituency as it connects hundreds of villages in the border area to Ranikor. Now, people from across the border area can use this road 24X7, especially during medical and other emergencies,” he added.

Speaking on the school building at Panchering-B, Marwein informed that during an inspection last year, he learned that the schoolchildren had to bring umbrella inside classrooms as the ceiling leaked when there was heavy rainfall.

“I had told the Border Area Development Officer that we need to do something about this school and now I am happy that we got a new building for it,” Marwein said, while expressing joy over the completion of roads in Koraigora and Bolabeta village areas stating that it is difficult to travel in these plain areas during rainy seasons.