MPSC exam: Court refuses to interfere

SHILLONG, Jan 28: The High Court of Meghalaya has refused to interfere in a case challenging the examination conducted by the Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC).

The petitioners had prayed for setting aside the impugned notification whereby 576 candidates were declared qualified to sit for the Main exam, calling for the records of all the 576 selected candidates who were successful in the Preliminary exam, directing the MPSC to prepare a fresh selection list by adhering to the examination plan and declaring the resolution dated October 22, 2018, as illegal and arbitrary.

The MPSC had issued an advertisement on July 24, 2017, inviting applications from eligible candidates to sit for the exam for Meghalaya Civil Service Junior Grade against approximately 38 vacancies.

Of the 10,730 candidates who appeared for the Preliminary examination, 576 were declared to have qualified. Some aggrieved people challenged the procedure adopted in declaring the candidates eligible for the Main exams.

The court in its order said the writ petition is not maintainable as the successful candidates had not been made respondents.

The court, however, observed that as the criteria adopted for qualifying for the Main exams had been challenged in its entirety, it would have to be examined whether the non-impleadment of all the successful candidates would violate the principles of natural justice.

“The other point raised was that once having taking part in the selection process and having failed to qualify, one cannot turn around and challenge the same… this cannot be a ground to disable the writ petition inasmuch as it can be taken that the cause of action had not arisen earlier, but when the Preliminary results were declared, leading to the grievance of the petitioners as to the procedure adopted for qualification by the respondents,” the court said.