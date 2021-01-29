Meet the farmer who transformed farming sector into global phenomenon

Despite no help what

soever from the

state agriculture or horticulture departments all through his endeavor, that one act of farmer Nanandro B Marak would transform the farming sector into a global phenomenon putting Garo Hills in the map of the spice world. There was to be no turning back.

The hard work of this 60- year-old pepper farmer from Gondagre village’s Jasingre locality in Tikrikilla block of West Garo Hills has finally been given due recognition.

India’s top civilian award-the Padmashree has been bestowed on Nanandro Marak on the nation’s 72nd Republic day celebrations for his dedication to farming and setting an exemplary example for others to follow.

The Shillong Times caught up with this humble farmer as he narrated his story of hard work that transformed into a success story which is now being emulated by hundreds of others across the country.

ST: What made you foray into cultivation of black pepper in a place like Garo Hills and at a time the spice had never been tested?

NM: It was in the early 1980s when my brother-in-law brought 2-3 saplings of this black pepper spice to the village from a physician from outside who spoke of its great potential.

I took one sapling and planted it around the roots of the arecanut tree. It was the year 1986. As the woody climber gained height and began to bear fruit three years later, I reached out to markets outside to ascertain its value. When I realized the value of this black gold I gave it my all.

I began planting 80-100 saplings each season. I would plant it around my arecanut (betelnut) trees as well as any other tree in my land. I made full use of the local trees that were in abundance in and around my land. Today I am able to harvest around 200 quintals of the black pepper produce each season.

ST: How difficult was your journey into cultivation of black pepper?

NM: The most difficult situation for me was the lack of resources by way of finance and the high cost in labour. Black pepper cultivation is labour intensive. I got no help from any government body or department. Single handedly I worked clearing the jungle regularly, nurturing the plants and ensuring new saplings were able to thrive because the only way for it to be a success was to ensure more saplings develop.

My first sale of the black pepper in 1989 gave me around Rs 80 for a kg. Today it is Rs 250 per kg which should have been higher but due to the pandemic the price has dropped.

My best price was Rs 800 per kg in the years 2016 and 2017.

The biggest challenges in this line is that it involves lots of labour and resources, particularly the use of firewood as fuel for the curing process of the pepper.

ST: Do you feel the profit is justified given the hard labour required for this kind of cultivation?

NM: Yes, definitely. Because initially you have to labour but once the plant has matured, which is usually within three years, there is satisfaction. The more you plant saplings, the bigger your profit.

I have even sold the pepper harvest in its raw form instead of curing it and going through the process of boiling and drying it. I was able to sell 40 kgs of the raw pepper for Rs 6400. While the Rs 400 went for the plucking the remaining 6000 was my profit. More importantly, there is always ready buyer for the product because we don’t use pesticides. It is all organic thanks to the rich soil of Garo Hills.

ST: How and when did your hard work finally get noticed?

NM: It all happened thanks to a school master from Raksamgre village, Master Ringnang K Sangma, who had been seeing my work for many years. One day he went to Guwahati city and approached the Spice Board of India. He told them about my success story on pepper and the vast plantation I had created. He even suggested they visit my village.

Soon after, he managed to bring a team from the Spice Board to the village and they were awe struck with the pepper plantation I had brought up. They returned and in 2019 announced an international award in my name. Since then there has been no turning back.

ST: Did you receive any help, be it monetary or otherwise, from government departments of the state and beyond during your trying years?

NM: To be honest I received no support, verbal or physical, all through my years of work. It was only after the International Award announced in my name by the Spice Board that officials suddenly began to take notice. Last November, officials from the horticulture department started arriving in my village to survey my work. Before that there was nothing. No help. I also never sought any help.

ST: What message would you like to give to young entrepreneurs and upcoming farmers of today’s modern age?

NM: A lot of perseverance and hard work is required. But it is all worth the while. If you have it in you, then you should go for it. Farming is a fulfilling and honest occupation. I raised my family of three children, ran my household, built a house, bought vehicles and continue to be always content. Surely, one cannot ask for more?