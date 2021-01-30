Coach wants England to bowl ‘best balls’

Chennai, Jan 29: Such is the quality of the Indian batting line up that England bowlers will need to bowl their best balls repeatedly if they want to put the hosts, led by their peerless skipper Virat Kohli, under any kind of pressure during the upcoming Test series, reckons batting coach Graham Thorpe.

Since his horrendous show in an away series in England in 2014, Kohli has demolished England attack both at home (2016) and away (2018) although the team had contrasting results in both series.

Asked if the bowling unit led by James Anderson has any specific plans for the Indian captain, the former England left-hander said, “We know that he is a fantastic player and he has shown that for many years now. Virat is in one of that batting orders which understands home conditions very well.” “The key for our bowling attack will be to bowl our ‘best ball’ as often as we can. I don’t think we can ask for anything more from our spinners and seamers. We need to have runs on the board and then having the Indian batting order under pressure will really be the key for us,” Thorpe said. (PTI)