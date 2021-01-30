NIA likely to take over Israel Embassy blast case

NEW DELHI: A day after a low intensity IED blast took place near the Israel Embassy in the high-security central Delhi area, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which also inspected the blast site, is likely to register a case, sources said on Saturday.

A team of NIA officials had visited the blast site Friday evening and collected materials from the site. The team of the NIA officials also carried out complete mapping of the area to identify the route and the persons involved in the blast.

According to sources, the NIA also had a chat with the Delhi Police officials and the bomb squad.

The source said that the agency is soon likely to register a case in the blast incident.

According to Delhi Police, a low intensity bomb exploded near the Israel Embassy on Aurangzeb road around 5.05 p.m. on Friday, in which windowpanes of three vehicles were damaged. No one was injured in the blast.

The source said that the NIA will also try to find out the nature of the bomb used in the blast as it has got the ammonia nitrate and ball bearing particles from the blast site.

IANS