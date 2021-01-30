Sports Snippets

Cristiano under investigation

Turin, Jan 29: Juventus star striker Cristiano Ronaldo is under investigation for allegedly breaching Covid-19 protocols after he took a birthday ski trip to a mountain resort. According to a report in goal.com, Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez posted footage on social media of the couple riding a snowmobile at a mountain resort in Italy earlier this week. Following the incident, Valle d’Aosta police has started an inquiry. As per the current Italian laws, travelling between the Covid “orange zones” is forbidden unless proceeding to a second home or receiving valid clearance for work reasons. However, the pair have been accused of flouting those protocols to celebrate Rodriguez’s 27th birthday. The 35-year-old and his partner could both face a hefty fine if found guilty. (IANS)

Japan PM determined for Olympics

Tokyo, Jan 29 (AP) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, despite growing uncertainty as coronavirus cases rise at home, renewed his determination Friday to host the postponed Tokyo Olympics this summer as a symbol of human victory over the pandemic. Suga, speaking from Tokyo at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum, also called for a transparent investigation by the World Health Organization into the pandemic, saying it is key to learning lessons to prepare for future pandemics. He also promised to expand an initial $130 million contribution to a fund to help developing countries acquire coronavirus vaccines. “We are holding the Olympics and Paralympics this summer,” Suga said. “I am determined to achieve the games as a proof of human victory against the pandemic, a symbol of global solidarity and to give hope and courage around the world.” Olympic officials have repeatedly said the games will be held in July as planned after a one-year postponement, though various scenarios including the holding of events without spectators are being considered. Suga repeated his resolve to achieve a “safe and secure” Olympics and pledged to get infections under control in Japan as soon as possible. “We must learn lessons from this pandemic and be prepared for future crises,” he said. To do so, “a scientific investigation by WHO must be firmly carried out in a transparent way.” (PTI)

Indian hockey eves lose to Argentina

Buenos Aires, Jan 29 (PTI) Argentina comfortably beat Indian women 2-0 to register their second successive victory in the hockey series having won a thrilling opening game couple of days back. Indian women lost their first match by 2-3 margin against the hosts. On the day, Silvina D’elia (2nd minute) and Agustina Albertarrio (54th) were the goalscorers for Argentina, while India drew a blank. Argentina’s forward line created early pressure to push India on the defensive during the very first quarter. (PTI)