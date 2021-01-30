Six state martial artists win medals in int’l tourney

SHILLONG, Jan 29: Six out of 12 participants from Meghalaya have bagged medals at the Nepal Open International Virtual Poomsae, High Speed Kick and Para Taekwondo Championship, which organised by the Nepal Taekwondo Association, World Taekwondo, and held on January 26 and 27.

The medallists, who represented India, include: Poomsae — Talungbou Ezra Newmai and Ethan Mark Marbaniang (both from St Edmunds School and silver medallists) and Felicia Pamei Iongren, bronze medallist from Self Defence Martial Art Training Centre (SDMATC) under East Khasi Hills District Taekwondo Association.

In Speed Kicking, the medallists include Daniel Saigal (Junior Boys category), silver medallist from SDMATC, Mahima Pradhan and Shimran Saigal (Female Senior category), both silver medallists from the SDMATC.

A total of 31 countries with 1,300 participants partook in the tournament.