‘Not looking at back-up for IPL’

New Delhi, Jan 30: The BCCI doesn’t even feel the need to currently look at a back-up overseas venue for hosting the next IPL with the COVID-19 situation improving in India, its treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said on Saturday.

Dhumal, who is also on the IPL Governing Council, told PTI that the board is confident that it would be able to host the 2021 edition of the lucrative league at home unlike the previous edition, which was held in the UAE due to the pandemic.

“We are working on having the IPL in India and we are hopeful that we would be able to organise it. We are not even thinking of a back up also at this point in time, we are wanting to do it here.

“India is probably safer than UAE at this point. Hopefully, the situation remains stable and keep improving and we will have it here,” said Dhumal.

With domestic cricket also being played in bio-secure bubbles, the treasurer said it is tough on the organisers as well as players, but that’s the requirement until the cricketers are vaccinated. (PTI)