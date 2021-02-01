17 coke plants in state flouting closure notices

SHILLONG, Jan 31: Seventeen coke plants, which were issued closure notices earlier, are functioning at night and nine of them had not obtained environment clearance from the State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) and the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).

The nine plants were directed by the State Pollution Control Board, which issues no-objection certificates and consent to operate, to obtain environment clearance from SEAC and SEIAA but none complied till date. They are allegedly functioning with the patronage of a powerful coke lobby.

It was learnt the plants officially show 20-25 per cent of their actual annual production to circumvent obtaining environment clearance, specified under the Environment Impact Assessment Act.

It was also learnt that dozens of such coke plants, being established in East Jaintia Hills, were approved under a single window authority.

Questioning the source of coal for these units to function, a source said coal is the only raw material for coke plants and it is believed that to avoid transportation of illegal coal outside the state, dozens of coke plants are being set up in the state to consume illegal coal locally.

The source claimed it started with the setting up of the coke oven plants in West Khasi and Jaintia Hills districts and most of such plants were found to be illegally operating.As per the licence given, the coke plants are to procure coal from legal sources within the state or from any other states with valid documents. The Mining and Geology department will ensure that the plants utilise the coal procured from the legal sources by regularly monitoring and verifying documents such as transport “challans” and e-way bills.

The Meghalaya Assembly Standing Committee on Environment had earlier taken cognizance of the mushrooming of coke factories and following an enquiry, issued closure notices to those operating illegally.