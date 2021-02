TURA: The GSU, Western Zone (West) has been constituted and its members approved by the GSU, CEC President, Tengsak G Momin.

The elected members of the newly constituted union are: Francwell Marak (President), Odith A Sangma (Vice President), Tengroang R Marak (General Secretary), Salnam M Marak (Additional General Secretary) and Silman M Marak (Assistant General Secretary).