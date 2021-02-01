PM to launch Assam road project on Feb 7: Himanta

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on February 7 to inaugurate the ambitious Rs 5000 crore “Assam Mala” project at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district.

Informing this here on Monday, state PWD minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that 42 road corridors would be constructed under the project with tenders floated for 12 of them so far.

This will be the Prime Minister’s second visit to the poll-bound state in about two weeks.

Modi had visited Upper Assam on January 23, to distribute land pattas among landless indigenous families during a programme in Sivasagar.

“Under the Assam Mala project, state highways, major district roads and roads with economic importance will be upgraded in accordance with NH (national highway) specifications. As many as 42 road corridors will be constructed under the project with tenders floated for 12 of them so far,” Sarma said.

The minister had recently held a review meeting with engineers engaged in the project, which is entirely funded by state resources.

The Assam government aims to upgrade all state highways through the project.

Reportedly, around 2500 kilometres of highways would be undertaken at the initial stage. The government aims to complete the project within 15 years.