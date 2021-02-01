MLA wants Home dept to take up Nongstoin PS relocation

NONGSTOIN, Jan 31: Reiterating his demand for relocating Nongstoin Police Station to avoid congestion as well as widen Nongstoin Town, local MLA Macmillan Byrsat has urged Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong to take up the matter with the Home department.

In a letter to the deputy chief minister, the MLA elucidated that the matter is of prime importance as the location of the said police outpost is in the heart of Nongstoin market, which makes the area more congested than it already is.

The police station lies atop a small hill in the Nongstoin market area.

He pointed out that landslips happen from the said hill during monsoons which has also injured pedestrians and caused damages to vehicles plying on the road below the police station.

Byrsat also informed Tynsong that the Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong of Nongstoin had requested the MLA to take up the matter with the Police department while pushing for the spot to be developed and utilised by the government for construction of a shopping complex-cum-parking lot so as to avoid congestion in the market area and also prevent landslides.

Incidentally, even residents have said that Nongstoin will be congested if plans are not afoot to widen the town in the next 5 to 10 years, while suggesting that the location will be suitable for building a parking lot and/or shopping mall.