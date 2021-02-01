Residents ask govt not to overlook road safety measures

SHILLONG, Jan 31: Roads across several parts of Shillong have been repaired of late but many advocate that the concerned authorities should not overlook the aspect of security.

In the last month or so, repair of roads was under way along the stretch starting MES point till Khyndai Lad junction, however, work is yet to be completed in Khyndai Lad area.

Workers have been seen toiling late at night to complete the repair works, but many residents even as they appreciated the state government’s move have insisted on the government to give due importance to putting up road safety signs like zebra crossings, paved shoulders etc.

Currently, the government has only completed the overlay work and whether or not it will take up road safety as part of the project is unknown.

However, having to hear from most of the citizenry, repairs on several stretches, especially near the DC office, is not at all smooth. Also, the slope in between the road there — caused due to an elevated stretch on one lane — may potentially be responsible for two-wheeler-related accidents.

On the other hand, the most-talked about out of other subjects related to roads here in the city is speed breakers, some of which have somehow disappeared in the recent days.

This has apparently been the result of VVIP visits to Meghalaya, especially the most-recent Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit, whose errands were made smoother by the government by removing the speed-breakers.

Some of the demolished speed-breakers were ones found along the main road passing through Mawlai bridge area and also near IGP.