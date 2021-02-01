Pragmatic, growth-oriented Budget, says Assam CM

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal described the Union Budget as “pragmatic, people friendly and development oriented”.

Sonowal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the landmark allocation for improvement of road infrastructure and welfare of tea workers in Assam.

“The Budget proposals will reinvigorate human capital and innovation besides providing a major push to health and well-being, physical and financial capital, infrastructure as well as inclusive development in the country,” the chief minister said.

He said that since 2016, there has been a remarkable growth in the infrastructure of connectivity in Assam due to unprecedented synergy between the central and state governments.

Sonowal thanked the Union government for the allocation of Rs 34,000 crore in the Budget for construction of more than 1300 kilometres of national highways in Assam in the next three years.

“The national highway work to the tune of Rs 19,000 crore, currently underway in Assam, has already given a major boost to road connectivity in the state,” he said.

The chief minister appreciated the new initiative proposed in the Budget for the welfare of tea workers, especially women and children in Assam and West Bengal.

“Allocation of Rs 1000 crore for the tea workers will have a long-term impact on healthcare and overall development of the community,” he said.