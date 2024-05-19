Sunday, May 19, 2024
Shruti Haasan offers a peek into her Sunday: ‘Over-sleeping, self-love and biriyani’

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, May 19: Actress Shruti Haasan has talked about what Sunday according to her is for.

Shruti on Sunday afternoon took to her Instagram stories and shared a selfie.

In the picture, the actress is seen looking into the camera and smiling, sporting a natural look while lying in bed dressed in a colourful shirt, with her hair neatly tied into a bun.

She captioned the image: “Sundays are for over sleeping, self love and biriyani”

The daughter of veteran stars Kamal Haasan and Sarika has a list of films lined up for release. She will first be seen in the ‘Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam’, alongside Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The film is the second instalment of the 2023 film ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’, which follows the story of a gang leader, who promises a dying friend by taking on other criminal gangs.

The actress is also set to appear in the romantic comedy titled ‘Chennai Story’, directed by Philip John, featuring Viveik Kalra. The film is an adaptation of Timeri N. Murari’s best-selling 2004 novel, christened ‘The Arrangements of Love’. (IANS)

Previous article
Kiara Advani shares glimpses of ‘night to remember’ Cannes look by designer Prabal Gurung
