Another Garo group opposed to allotment of party tickets to non-tribals

TURA : A few days after the A’chik Association for Protection of Environment (AAPE) urged political parties from Garo Hills not to give party tickets to non-tribals in the upcoming GHADC MDC elections, the GSU, Eastern Zone while making the same demand on Tuesday warned that non-tribal independent candidates should also not be allowed to file for nominations.

“The GSU would like to reiterate that, GHADC is purely for tribal people (Garos) hence no non tribal should try to stand for election to this tribal centric institution and no party should give party tickets to them. Non-tribals have no business in this institution as it belongs to the Garos where it deals only with the tribal related issues viz land, customs, traditions and it’s cultural heritages. They have nothing to do with all of these and they have no right to rule in the GHADC,” President of the GSU, Saljrang Tengrik R Marak said in a statement.

Marak requested all political parties to respect the ideology of the District Council saying, allotting party tickets to the non tribals and allowing them to rule in the GHADC is nothing but knowingly enslaving ourselves.

“GHADC belongs to Garos and only Garo candidates must be allowed to stand for election to this august house,” Marak said, warning that it would strongly oppose the allotment of party tickets to any non-tribal.