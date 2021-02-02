BSF Maitri Cycle Rally reaches Meghalaya

TURA: The Border Security Force has organised Maitri Cycle Rally to commemorate the birth ceremony of Bangabandhu Seikh Majibur Rahman which started from the Panitor Border Outpost (BOP) near Basirhat in North 24 Parganas West Bengal on January 10 last, arrived on Tuesday at Border outpost Baldamgiri an outpost of 28 Bn BSF, South West Garo Hills, Meghalaya on Indo-Bangladesh border. Total 17 Cyclist are participating in this rally from Panitor to Silkore border outpost in Mizoram.

Today, rally reached in the area of Meghalaya Frontier where it was warmly welcomed by S K Sharma, DIG SHQ Tura on behalf of IG Frontier HQ Meghalaya in presence of S K Misra Commandant 28 Bn BSF and other BSF Officers along with Jawans, local villagers, Youth, Teachers and School students. Cultural programme with numbers of traditional events was organised at BOP Mahendraganj in the presence of S K Sharma, DIG SHQ Tura, Ramkrishna Chituri IAS/DC South West Garo Hills, Rituraj Ravi IPS/SP South West Garo Hills, S K Misra Commandant 28 Bn BSF, other BSF Officers and local civilians.

Ex BSF personnel and participants of various cultural programme were honoured by DIG SHQ BSF Tura, DC and SP of South West Garo Hills.

The rally will cover total 4,090 Km distance in 66 days with 17 BSF Jawans as a mark of respect to Bangabandhu Sheikh Majibur Rahman for his birth anniversary on March 17 and for better relation across the border and spreading sense of security and bond with bordering people and BSF.

The rally is being organised for strengthening the bond of friendship in-between two neighbouring countries India and Bangladesh.