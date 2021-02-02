IIT-G hails Budget announcements on higher education, start-ups

GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G) has hailed the Union Budget announcements on higher education, international collaborations, clean energy, healthcare sector and start-up initiatives.

“Having a Higher Education Commission for the accreditation and regular funding of colleges and universities for better synergy is a great initiative to enhance cooperation among the academic institutes and provide access to every deserving student to have the best possible education tools,” IIT-G director T.G. Sitharam said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Further, the outlay of Rs 50,000 crore over five years announced for the National Research Foundation will boost research and development across all areas of the country,” Sitharam said.

“The core strength of IIT Guwahati lies in quality higher education and research and development. The faculty members have risen to the occasion during the pandemic and the institute delivered several COVID-19 related products in a very short time,” he said.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the Hydrogen Energy Mission in the Budget for generating hydrogen out of green powered sources to give a further boost to the non-conventional energy sector.

The minister has proposed to provide additional capital infusion of Rs 1,000 crore to the Solar Energy Corporation of India and Rs 1,500 crore to Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency.

“Several faculty members of IIT-G have been making valuable contributions to these areas and these announcements will provide a thrust to the national drive for clean and renewable energy devices and technology,” he said.

The IIT-G director further said the investment promise of over Rs 3000 crore for re-aligning the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme would help provide trained manpower to the industry sector.

“IIT Guwahati is also likely to benefit by the announcement on the start-ups and innovation initiatives. The Research Park at IIT-G has been actively promoting start-ups from alumni, students, faculty and entrepreneurs and this initiative will surely boost our efforts,” he said.