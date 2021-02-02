AJP forms expert panel to develop roadmap to reinforce local economy

GUWAHATI: Regional political party Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has constituted an economic development and planning advisory committee comprising a move which appears to be in sync with its earlier announcement to strengthen the “indigenous economy” for a self-reliant Assam.

Announcing this before media persons here on Tuesday, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said that “The party is focused on developing a financial and economic roadmap to strengthen Assam’s economy for which an economic development and planning advisory committee has been constituted.

Experts belonging to the state and some currently based overseas, are part of the advisory committee to be chaired by renowned economist, Jamini Bhagawati.

“We are striving towards making Assam self-reliant and exploring how our resources could be best utilised. In the coming days, we plan to build a strong foundation for the Assam economy,” Gogoi said.

Convenor of the committee and AJP vice president, Adip Kumar Phukan said the regional political party had been focusing on empowering people with both political and economic rights.

“Without economic rights, political rights are irrelevant. So we are looking at garnering state funds by utilising the locally-available resources such as our rivers, minerals and forest resources for an ‘Atma Nirbharsheel Asom’. In this regard, experts from abroad have been in touch and have assured us support,” Phukan said.

The AJP vice-president further claimed that the regional party was probably the first to put substantial emphasis on improving the local economy and finding out ways for development.

“Claiming power is not our only objective. We want a roadmap to empower local youths,” he added.

The AASU-backed party, floated last year, had earlier announced that it would disburse stipends of Rs 5,000 each per month to unemployed individuals completing formal education, if it came to power in the state this year.

Moreover, AJP said it would provide Rs 10,000 each per month to all jobless, educated people who are skilled workers or belong to the economically backward categories or are differently-abled.