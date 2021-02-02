NEWS BRIEFS

Military coup in Myanmar

Naypyitaw, Feb 1: Myanmar’s military staged a coup Monday and detained senior politicians including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi — a sharp reversal of the significant, if uneven, progress toward democracy the Southeast Asian nation has made following five decades of military rule. An announcement read on military-owned Myawaddy TV said Commander-in-Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing would be in charge of the country for one year.

All-India chakka jam

New Delhi, Feb 1: Farmer unions Monday announced a countrywide ‘chakka jam’ on February 6 when they would block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues. Union leaders told a press conference at the Singhu Border here that they will block the roads between 12 pm to 3 pm on February 6. (PTI)

No hike in fuel prices

New Delhi, Feb 1: Ruling out the possibility of a hike in fuel prices after the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess in the Budget presented on Monday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the Modi government’s budget will take the country forward.