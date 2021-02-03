145 fall ill after consuming food during Karbi Anglong prog

GUWAHATI: As many as 145 people had to be hospitalised because of suspected food poisoning after consuming ‘packet lunch’ served during the inaugural programme of the first academic session (MBBS course) at Diphu Medical College in Karbi Anglong on Tuesday.

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was present at the programme, informed media persons here on Wednesday morning that “145 patients had to be admitted to Diphu Medical College Hospital even as 28 of them have recovered and subsequently discharged.”

“The 117 other patients under treatment at the hospital are doing fine,” Sarma said.

The health minister further informed that he too had consumed the same food which was distributed among the attendees and admitted that he “experienced some discomfort in the stomach later”.

Reportedly, the district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Tuliram Ronghang informed reporters that the inquiry has been initiated and necessary measures would be taken according to law.

“Twenty eight patients have been discharged while more patients will be discharged by Wednesday evening. Cases of diarrhoea and dysentery were reported,” Ronghang said.

Sources said samples of the food distributed during the programme have been collected by food inspectors, sources said.

Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal had inaugurated the first academic session of MBBS course of the medical college on Tuesday.