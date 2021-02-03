Assam to conduct ‘biggest’ single-day job drive for teachers on Feb 5

GUWAHATI: The Assam Education Department will distribute appointment letters to as many as 29,701 teachers and non-teaching staff at Sarusajai Stadium here on February 5.

This, the government claims, will be the “biggest-ever appointment exercise in a single day” in the state.

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, Assam education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the appointment process would involve both provincialisation of posts of teaching and non-teaching staff as well as fresh appointments.

“The appointment process will be different from those that have been conducted at various stages during our tenure,” Sarma said.

“Of the 29701 teaching and non-teaching staff to be appointed /provincialised, 13217 will be fresh appointments. The posts of 16484 teaching and non-teaching staff will be provincialised on that day,” Sarma said.

The education minister further said that 1698 lower primary (LP) schools will be provincialised with effect from January 1, 2021, as a result of which 3309 teachers will be benefitted.

“Besides, 2107 upper primary (UP) schools will also be provincialised as a result of which 6586 teachers will be benefitted,” he said, adding that under the directorate of elementary education a total of 9895 teachers would be benefitted,” he said.

In regard to the posts of teachers without professional qualifications, Sarma said that the department has decided to provincialise their posts as tutors.

“On the other hand, 266 high schools will be provincialised benefitting 2269 teachers (teaching and non-teaching staff) while four higher secondary schools will also be provincialised with 31 teachers as beneficiaries,” the minister added.

Apart from high and higher secondary schools, 152 junior (senior secondary) colleges will be provincialised in which 2306 teachers including non teaching staff will be benefitted.

The minister said that provincialisation was an ongoing process in the state that deliberations were underway to cover more institutions under the exercise.