CoMSO demands HLC report on Harijan Colony

SHILLONG: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisation (CoMSO) has demanded the High Level Committee (HLC) on Harijan Colony to expedite things and submit its final report to the State government at the earliest.

CoMSO Secretary Roy Kupar Synrem on Wednesday said that even after two years since the HLC was constituted under the chairmanship of the Deputy Chief Minister, it has not submitted its final recommendation to the state Govt.

Reminding that there is a strong demand from the people of the state to relocate the settlers of the colony, Synrem said that it was but time for the HLC to submit its final recommendation as soon as possible.

It may be mentioned that an altercation in the colony spiralled into an unrest that lasted for several days in the summer of 2018. A strong demand for the relocation of the settlers emerged thereafter and the HLC was constituted to look into the issue and submit its recommendations to the state Govt.